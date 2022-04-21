WATCH: Gangland lawyers husband ARRESTED for stealing UAP signs and assault

The husband of infamous gangland lawyer Zarah Garde-Wilson has landed himself back in trouble with the law.

You probably remember Lance Simon from previous stories, he has a long violent criminal history and was arrested on Wednesday after filming himself allegedly stealing United Australia Party (UAP) election campaign signs.

"Someone that films themselves committing a criminal offence actually helps the police a lot, it helps give them the evidence to prosecute them," said Craig Kelly, Federal Member for Hughes and UAP party leader when I caught up with him recently to talk about the incident which has been largely ignored by the mainstream media. "We can't have a society where if you don't like someone's political sign, you go down and cut it down, that takes us into a very, very, very dark future. "Lets get back to the contest of ideas, debate the ideas, use your time if you want to go on YouTube and ... challenge us on our policy, about a 15% export licence on iron ore ... Talk about the debt, talk about all these policies, talk about interest rates rise and debate the issues."

Daniel Abou-Zeid, UAP candidate for Corangamite, agreed:

"It's a weak form of protest and engaging," said Daniel Abou-Zeid, UAP candidate for Corangamite," he said. "How do you destroy someone who you think is your enemy ... use your intellect, debate them on ideas ... If you think someone is spreading disinformation, then bring the correct information and allow people of equal intellect to actually debate together."

In late 2020, Mr Simon was arrested for an alleged threat to kill me after he posted a video on Facebook stating that 'he's not going to stop until one of us is dead or in jail'.

In 2011, Lance stabbed a man to death but was found not guilty on self-defence grounds, so I took his threat seriously at the time and so did Victoria police.

Earlier this month, Rebel News reported that Mr Simon had led a frivolous online trolling campaign to have our security guard Daniel Jones' security and firearms licences revoked.