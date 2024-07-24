German government faces public backlash over massive Euro 2024 travel expenses

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The German government is facing criticism over the substantial costs incurred for ministerial travel to Euro 2024 football matches. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several cabinet members are at the center of a controversy that has sparked outrage among opposition parties and the public, Remix News reports.

According to data released following a request by Left Party politician Sören Pellmann, the total cost for government flights to various games reached €531,008.86. These expenses covered travel for multiple ministers, including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who attended matches in cities such as Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt and Dortmund.

Pellmann sharply criticized the government's use of resources, stating, "Anyone who causes costs of over half a million euros for six alleged business trips is either completely irresponsible or completely out of touch." He further argued that the air force should not be used as "the alternative travel option for an evening entertainment program of the federal government."

The controversy has been exacerbated by allegations surrounding Chancellor Scholz's wife, Britta Ernst, who accompanied him to three matches using VIP "honorary tickets."

These tickets, issued by UEFA to German government VIPs, are reportedly reserved for representatives of constitutional bodies. Ernst's use of these tickets has raised questions about potential misuse, as she does not hold a position in any constitutional body.

When questioned about Ernst's ticket use, a government spokeswoman stated, "The highest representatives of the five federal constitutional bodies — including the Federal Chancellor — are permitted to be accompanied by another person, such as their spouse, at other events, in line with state practice."

However, this explanation appears to contradict the regulations outlined in an internal letter from government director Guido Large, which explicitly states that "personal or official accompaniment is not possible" for these tickets.

The Left Party has called for Ernst to reimburse the cost of the tickets and her use of government flights. "While real fans had to dig deep into their pockets, the chancellor's wife sat in premium seats several times — and for free or at the public's expense," said First Parliamentary Secretary Christian Görke.