German government hid assessment that COVID-19 likely came from lab for five years

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed new reporting from Germany that shows the country's spy agency assessed that COVID-19 likely came from a lab back in 2020 but didn't inform its citizens.

Despite people in Germany and across the globe being labelled "conspiracy theorists" by government-funded "fact checkers" for suggesting the lab leak theory during the pandemic, it appears that Germany's foreign intelligence service agreed with the theory all along.

The reporting shows that the German spy agency had assessed that there was an 80%-95% likelihood that COVID-19 was accidentally leaked from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology following risky "gain-of-function" experiments.

"You don't get any more certain than eighty to ninety-five percent about anything in life, do you? Especially about something complex like a pandemic," Ezra began.

"Eighty to ninety-five percent certainty and yet they kept this a secret for years. Not just a secret, the government said the opposite," he said.

"So they knew the truth, they buried the truth, but that wasn't all they did. They said the lie, knowing it was a lie, and we're only finding out now that they knew it was a lie," Ezra added.

China has repeatedly denied the claim that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology following dangerous experiments on coronaviruses.

Just last month, China's foreign ministry declared that the institute never conducted any gain-of-function research on coronaviruses and that it was not involved in the creation or release of the COVID-19 virus.