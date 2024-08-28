German police union chief slams immigration policies after Solingen attack

The union leader's comments come at a time of heightened tensions following recent violent incidents, including an attack in Mannheim that resulted in a police officer's death. Ostermann expressed frustration with what he perceives as inadequate political responses to these events.

In an interview with Apollo News, Ostermann highlighted concerns about budget cuts to police resources despite increasing threat levels. He also pointed to what he sees as failures in asylum policy, citing a lack of deportation detention centers and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The police union chief's statements contrast sharply with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's long-standing assertion that far-right extremism is the country's primary security threat. This discrepancy has become more pronounced in light of recent crime statistics and violent incidents.