German police union chief slams immigration policies after Solingen attack
Calls are mounting for more recognition of security challenges amid rising crime rates.
In the aftermath of a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, carried out by a Syrian national, the chairman of the German Police Union (DPoIG), Manuel Ostermann, has voiced strong criticism of the country's immigration policies and security situation.
Ostermann, representing nearly 100,000 police union members, stated in a video message, "Germany is no longer a safe country. We have a massive problem with knife crime. The migration crisis is first and foremost a crime crisis." He emphasized that Islamism poses the "greatest danger to life and limb of people living in Germany," Remix News reports.
🇩🇪‼️ "Germany is no longer a safe country... The migration crisis is first and foremost a crime crisis."— Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 28, 2024
German police union (DPoIG) chairman Manuel Ostermann makes a major statement following the Solingen terror attack by a Syrian Islamist. pic.twitter.com/ZolmrLnMHa
The union leader's comments come at a time of heightened tensions following recent violent incidents, including an attack in Mannheim that resulted in a police officer's death. Ostermann expressed frustration with what he perceives as inadequate political responses to these events.
In an interview with Apollo News, Ostermann highlighted concerns about budget cuts to police resources despite increasing threat levels. He also pointed to what he sees as failures in asylum policy, citing a lack of deportation detention centers and bureaucratic inefficiencies.
The police union chief's statements contrast sharply with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's long-standing assertion that far-right extremism is the country's primary security threat. This discrepancy has become more pronounced in light of recent crime statistics and violent incidents.
The Solingen attack, which occurred during a local diversity festival and resulted in three fatalities, has reignited debates about immigration and security policies in Germany. The incident has drawn particular attention as the alleged perpetrator had previously been ordered to be deported but was later granted protected status after a period of absence.
In response to the attack, Social Democrat leader Saskia Esken commented, "I don't think we can learn much from this attack," a statement that has further fueled ongoing discussions about the country's approach to immigration and security challenges.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.