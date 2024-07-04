German public overwhelmingly opposes current migration policies, poll finds

The majority of people favor stricter measures and reduced immigration, highlighting the disconnect with the government's stance.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A recent poll has revealed widespread dissatisfaction among Germans regarding the current government's migration policies, with a significant majority expressing support for more restrictive measures.

The Insa poll shows that 74 percent of respondents believe the left-liberal ruling coalition is not taking sufficient action to address immigration issues. Only 17 percent consider the government's efforts adequate, Remix News reports.

The survey also shows strong support for processing asylum applications outside the European Union's borders, with 72 percent of those polled backing this approach. Merely 16 percent oppose such measures.

Public opinion appears to favor a reduction in overall immigration levels, including legal migration. The poll found that 69 percent of respondents prefer less migration to Germany, while only 11 percent support increased immigration. The remaining participants were either indifferent (14 percent) or declined to answer (6 percent).

Even among traditionally pro-immigration Green Party voters, a plurality supports reducing migration. According to Bild, "Green voters (38 percent) are the least likely to say that they are in favor of less migration, but even among this group, a relative majority wants fewer or rather fewer immigrants."

The poll reveals a stark contrast between public sentiment and the current government's policies. The ruling "traffic-light coalition," comprised of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Liberals (FDP), has implemented measures to expand migrant benefits, expedite citizenship processes, and relax immigration rules.

This disconnect comes amid growing concerns about foreign-born crime rates and the fiscal impact of immigration. Official statistics show that foreigners were responsible for 41 percent of all crimes in Germany in 2023, including 60 percent of violent offenses. Additionally, the cost of supporting migrants reached €48.8 billion in 2023, nearly equivalent to the entire budget of the German armed forces.

The poll's findings suggest a significant challenge for the government as it navigates the complex issues surrounding immigration and integration in German society.

Germany Europe news Immigration
