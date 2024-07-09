Germany: Nigerian migrant suspected in series of attacks on police officers in Karlsruhe

Marius Bulling/dpa via AP

A 36-year-old Nigerian man is suspected of carrying out a series of attacks on police officers in Karlsruhe, Germany, over a span of 18 hours. The incidents have raised concerns about public safety and the handling of repeat offenders.

The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Karlsruhe's main station, where the suspect allegedly grabbed a 9-year-old boy. When police intervened, the man reportedly bit one officer and caused minor injuries to three others, Remix News reports.

Approximately 13 hours later, the same individual was involved in an altercation on a night train after attempting to travel without a ticket.

According to a police spokeswoman, "The man put up considerable resistance and repeatedly stabbed the officers from behind with the blade of a cutter knife.”

Two officers were injured, with one sustaining stab wounds to the head, arm, and hand, while another suffered cuts to the leg. Both officers required hospital treatment and are currently unable to work.

In a third incident on Saturday morning, the suspect allegedly attacked a federal police officer during a ticket check, grabbing the officer by the arm before being subdued and temporarily arrested.

Despite the severity and frequency of these incidents, the public prosecutor's office has reportedly released the man after each encounter. The police union has expressed frustration, revealing that two requests for an arrest warrant were rejected for undisclosed reasons.

This case comes amid growing concerns about violent incidents involving migrants in Germany. Recent attacks on police officers in other parts of the country, including fatal stabbings, have heightened tensions and sparked debates about immigration and public safety policies.

Authorities in Karlsruhe are now hoping for intervention from a different public prosecutor to address the ongoing situation. The case has drawn attention to the challenges faced by law enforcement and the criminal justice system in dealing with repeat offenders and ensuring public safety.