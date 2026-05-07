Getting clobbered by the economy? Identify as an illegal alien and the feds will treat you like royalty

In Mark Carney-led Canada, by every economic metric, life is in decline. The cost of living, unemployment, homelessness, and food bank usage have all soared this past decade.

Indeed, the war on poverty has never seemed so grim as we all breathlessly await the “elbows up” strategy to kick in.

So, riddle us this: how is it that given the overwhelming debt and deficit in Ottawa, somehow there are apparently millions of taxpayer dollars available to put up illegal aliens in nice motels and hotels?

The latest example: the Comfort Inn on Kingston Road in Pickering, Ont., is now owned by Durham Region.

It was recently “repurposed” to provide temporary housing for asylum claimants. Translation: members of the taxpaying public are persona non grata at the so-called “Durham Reception Centre” but non-citizens are warmly welcomed.

Yet, the question arises: in these tough times, is this a prudent use of taxpayer dollars?

We went to the former Comfort Inn to interview City of Pickering Councillor Lisa Robinson. She is the lone voice on council who is highly critical of this program and laments that there was zero public input into this initiative as the meetings about the property were held in secret.

But while on site, we learned about an astounding piece of information that has received no publicity whatsoever.

Namely, “guests” at the reception centre are only allowed to stay there for a maximum of 90 days. So, what happens when that three-month term expires? Do these people seek accommodation at city shelters? Do they join the rank and file of the local tent city?

But no. It appears they get upgraded, not downgraded!

Case in point: we approached an African man in the parking lot in a late-model SUV. He told us he used to stay at the former Comfort Inn, but he now lives in a house. He also told us that he remains unemployed. So, who is paying the rent for that house? You guessed it: the ever-beleaguered taxpayer. Note: the average rent for a house in Pickering is $2,650.

Then, things got weird.

Staff and security at the former motel called the police. Why? Good question.

Two police SUVs soon arrived. The officers were very cordial. We explained our purpose for being there and they passed on to us that a representative from Durham Region was en route to answer our queries. In the meantime, we were welcome to stay on the property.

And then things got weirder: after about an hour passed, one of the police officers informed us that the person we were waiting to interview from Durham Region had changed his mind. Apparently, he would not be leaving his office at Durham Region – a headquarters that features a $1 million revolving door, by the way.

Bottom line: it would appear those bureaucrats gainfully employed at Durham Region are not only good at wasting taxpayer money but they also excel at wasting everyone’s time.

That’s unfortunate. There are so many questions about this “reception centre”. But there remains a dearth of tangible answers – which is egregious given that the taxpayer is funding this program.

Prior to our visit, we did reach out previously via email to Durham Region. Here were our queries:

1. If this is a federal government initiative, why is Durham Region involved?

2. What are the capital costs and operating costs pertaining to this facility?

3. Homelessness and food bank usage have rapidly increased this past decade. How do we win the war on poverty if we keep importing the world’s impoverished?

4. Is this facility exclusively for illegal aliens or can domestic homeless people access it? If not, why not?

5. From which countries to the illegal aliens originate from?

Alas, none of our questions were directly answered. Instead, we were provided with the following statement:

“The Government of Canada provided funding, to the Region of Durham, to purchase a former hotel in Pickering. It will become the Durham Reception Centre. “Located at 533 Kingston Road, in Pickering, the centre will provide temporary accommodation and supports for asylum claimants through the Durham Humanitarian Response Program (DHRP). Ukrainian nationals began staying here in 2022. By 2023, all asylum claimants were welcome at this site. And as of March 31, 2026, the program had assisted 1,957 people, with 1,244 putting down roots in this region. “The location was purchased with funding from the federal Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP), which will also help to support some future operating costs. Securing a dedicated interim housing facility was a core requirement of the IHAP funding. It also aligns with several priorities outlined in the Durham Region 2025–2035 Strategic Plan. “Although owned by the Region, the Community Development Council Durham (CDCD) will operate the site. The team will provide temporary accommodations and settlement services for up to 250 asylum claimants who will stay for no more than 90 days. “An asylum claimant is someone who arrives here then asks for help to stay safe. There is no federal income support while their claim is being decided. Municipalities and community organizations step in to help. Asylum claimants are different from government‑assisted refugees. “The Durham Reception Centre strengthens this work by providing a dedicated, federally funded facility where individuals and families can safely and efficiently transition into long‑term, independent housing and begin building their lives in Durham Region.”

Alas, no dollar figures were provided. And the wording seemed to imply that Ukrainian asylum seekers were being accommodated here, although on the day we visited, all the illegal aliens we encountered hailed from Africa and the Middle East.

And we can only imagine the full price of this program if these people all get a house to live in after their motel stay expires.

Again: must be nice.