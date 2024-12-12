Global Affairs Canada accumulates massive portfolio of luxury residences on the taxpayer dime

"What value, if any, is all this spending on lavish property around the world providing to taxpayers?" said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Rebel News
  |   December 12, 2024   |   News Analysis

Rocklinc Investment Partners

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed Global Affairs Canada's extravagant spending on residences and properties across the globe.

Global Affairs Canada's spending has been put under the microscope following the purchase of a $9 million luxury condo for New York Consul General Tom Clark as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

As reported by the CTF, the department has spent over $38 million on official residences since 2014, including $3.8 million in Barbados and $2.5 million in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shockingly, the CTF also detailed that Global Affairs Canada had $41 million worth of properties in Afghanistan that were abandoned to the Taliban after the botched US withdrawal.

"Why do we have to pay to have all these bureaucratic offices and all these fancy people living off the taxpayer dime all around the world?" said Terrazzano.

"I have never heard a case from the government explaining why taxpayers are on the hook for tens of millions of dollars for these fancy properties and buildings and official residences all across the world," he said.

"Just because this is how government has been going on for so long, it doesn't mean that this is what should happen going forward," Terrazzano added.

In total over the last 10 years, Global Affairs Canada's real estate portfolio has cost Canadian taxpayers an astounding $186 million.

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.