Global Affairs Canada accumulates massive portfolio of luxury residences on the taxpayer dime

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) discussed Global Affairs Canada's extravagant spending on residences and properties across the globe.

Global Affairs Canada's spending has been put under the microscope following the purchase of a $9 million luxury condo for New York Consul General Tom Clark as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Controversy continues to surround the purchase of the luxury Manhattan condo for Canada's consul general in New York



Emails indicate that Tom Clark gave the “green light” to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires' Row.



Emails indicate that Tom Clark gave the "green light" to the $9 million condo purchase on Billionaires' Row.

As reported by the CTF, the department has spent over $38 million on official residences since 2014, including $3.8 million in Barbados and $2.5 million in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shockingly, the CTF also detailed that Global Affairs Canada had $41 million worth of properties in Afghanistan that were abandoned to the Taliban after the botched US withdrawal.

Global Affairs real estate:



Properties in Afghanistan abandoned to the Taliban: $41 million



Vacant land in Senegal: $12.5 million



Chancery in Ukraine: $10.2 million



Official residences in other countries: $38.4 million



"Staff quarters" in London: $58 million pic.twitter.com/3EQZ7RDEMD — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) December 11, 2024

"Why do we have to pay to have all these bureaucratic offices and all these fancy people living off the taxpayer dime all around the world?" said Terrazzano.

"I have never heard a case from the government explaining why taxpayers are on the hook for tens of millions of dollars for these fancy properties and buildings and official residences all across the world," he said.

"Just because this is how government has been going on for so long, it doesn't mean that this is what should happen going forward," Terrazzano added.

In total over the last 10 years, Global Affairs Canada's real estate portfolio has cost Canadian taxpayers an astounding $186 million.