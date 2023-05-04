Global elites want to destroy current energy system and institute ‘green transition’: Marc Morano
'The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, players like Bill Gates, George Soros, it's a very simple vision. Their stated goal...is to intentionally collapse our energy system to create a transition to what they're seeking — solar, wind, green energy, and limited resources,' said ClimateDepot founder Marc Morano.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot founder Marc Morano joined the show to discuss how global elites are intentionally destroying crucial sectors of economies to set the conditions for a societal shift towards a "green transition."
As stated by Mr. Morano, "They're trying to collapse our current agriculture and food system, and they're doing that in so many different ways. But all under the umbrella, pretty much, of the net-zero agenda. And the net-zero agenda...deals with the Netherlands as the first test case where the idea is 'you can't have nitrogen because nitrogen creates nitrous oxide, it's a greenhouse gas, we've got to go after these farmers."
He went on to say, "They issued a report in 2007 — the United Nations — saying that cow emissions, i.e methane, were more damaging to the earth than the entire transportation sector — planes, trains, automobiles — combined. So they've had cows and meat-eating in their target for decades."
"We've had UK climate advisors say that 'we want to make meat rare and expensive,'" added Mr. Morano.
"What Bill Gates, as you mentioned, stated goal is to get Europe, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and all of Western nations off of eating livestock-grown animal meat. His stated goal is to have us eat synthetic, fake meat," said Mr. Morano.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
