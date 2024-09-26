Globalist leaders take off to escape unscripted questions

E-transfer (Canada):

This past weekend, Montreal hosted the Global Progress Action Summit, an event organized by Canada 2020, which presents itself as an independent, progressive think-tank.

However, questions remain about its true independence, especially with prominent figures like World Economic Forum member Mark Carney serving as Advisory Board Chair. Critics, including Maclean’s in 2017, have referred to Canada 2020 as the "spine" of the Liberal Party of Canada, raising doubts about its claim of being non-governmental.

The summit, attended by global leaders and progressive figures, kicked off with an opening ceremony at the Windsor Ballroom on Friday, followed by the main event at the St-James Theatre. Renting the theatre for such events reportedly costs $22,500, plus taxes, while average Canadians struggle to pay their bills at the end of the month.

Although Canada 2020 claims independence, government ministries have previously spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on event tickets, raising concerns about hidden expenses and financial transparency.

Speakers this year included former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mark Carney, who many speculate could replace Freeland.

Ardern, known for her strict lockdown policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, has faced significant backlash at home, which led to the rejection of her party in New Zealand's last election.

They were simply pulling her strings:



2020:



Jacinda Ardern, then Prime Minister of New Zealand delivered her ‘Ministry of Truth’ moment.



"We will continue to be your single source of truth. Remember, unless you hear it from us it is not the truth." pic.twitter.com/YZNTUUVOZ9 — AdrianAllen (@AdrianAllen) September 17, 2024

Now, she's on the global stage pushing her policies to a Canadian audience of which most are not interested. When challenged with questions, Arden hurried away while her entourage tried to physically block our reporter, Alexa Lavoie.

CAUGHT! Here in Montreal, watch as I confront former NZ PM, Jacinda Ardern who resigned but continues to sell her failed globalist ideas here in Canada.



Trudeau and Freeland held a secret summit and you won't believe how our PM got away from me. His wedding friend now… pic.twitter.com/el11Np4QP3 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 21, 2024

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, instead of facing questions from the Rebel News journalist, left the theatre by the side exit located in the garbage alley. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, a close confidant of Trudeau, also attended, and was confronted over his controversial immigration policies.

WATCH NOW: I confront Trudeau's Immigration Minister for their decision to bring over 1000 refugees from Gaza.



There is a rise of antisemitism in Canada already, we aren't vetting if they are radicalized.



Sign our petition: https://t.co/jk3UNGmBFJ pic.twitter.com/x9x4il4jOz — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 21, 2024

The immigration minister refused to answer questions about rising antisemitism in Canada and the impact of bringing in thousands of refugees from war-torn Gaza.