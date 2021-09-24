GOOD TIMING: RCMP waits until after election to charge SNC-Lavalin, execs

In a case of remarkable timing, the RCMP announced just days after the election that it was pursuing charges against SNC-Lavalin Inc., SNC-Lavalin International Inc. and two former top executives. Convenient that this potentially damaging story for the newly re-elected prime minister would come out now.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra marvelled at this coincidental timing of the RCMP, stating:

The alleged crimes in this story were between the years 1997 and 2004. Lucky for Trudeau the RCMP waited until after the election was over before filing charges. I mean, they said it was a 'sensitive investigation,' I wonder what that means? This is the company and the cronies that Jody Wilson-Raybould was going after before Gerald Butts orchestrated her ouster as justice minister. By the way, Butts, who was drummed out in disgrace over this whole fiasco, has been absolutely rehabilitated by Trudeau's CBC. He was on panels during the election. And lucky for Trudeau, his hand-picked crony Brenda Lucki runs the RCMP too.

