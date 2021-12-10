WEIRD: Google Assistant sings bizarre vaccine and mask song

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The past two years of the pandemic have certainly paved the way for some bizarre ‘creative’ endeavours in an attempt to promote things like vaccine uptake, masks and staying indoors.

There has been no shortage of cringeworthy songs, ads, clips, articles and posts from corporations, influencers, politicians and more.

One such attempt at this was the “Vax-Scene” song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That was… quite something.

But folks, I think we’ve got Colbert beat in the weirdness category.

I accidentally stumbled upon this tidbit of information while perusing Twitter recently.

Apparently, if you have an Android phone and ask Google to “sing me a song”, something kind of bizarre comes up. So, in this video, I give it a try.

You’ve got to see (and hear) it to believe it!

*A warning in advance — if this terrible tune gets in your head or disrupts your sleep, Rebel News cannot be held responsible. We believe sharing is caring, so that means if we get to hear this, then so do all of you lovely folks!

Now, sit back, relax and prepare to cringe.