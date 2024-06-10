Google briefly suspends PragerU app, citing hate speech policy

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Conservative media organization PragerU faced a brief suspension from the Google Play store on Friday, shortly after releasing its documentary "Dear Infidels: A Warning to America." Google initially claimed that PragerU had violated its "hate speech policy," but later stated that the suspension was a mistake.

According to a screenshot shared by PragerU, Google notified the non-profit that its app had undergone a review, which found "content or speech asserting that a protected group is inhuman, inferior or worthy of being hated." As a result, the app was removed from the Android users' mobile store, the Jerusalem Post reported.

However, within hours, Google reversed its decision and reinstated the app. A Google spokesman told the Washington Examiner that the suspension was made in error. PragerU shared an email from Google on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the app was once again available "after further re-review."

PragerU expressed gratitude to its supporters, saying, "Thank you to all of our amazing supporters who helped publicize this issue to force Google to reverse their earlier decision to remove our app from the store entirely."

UPDATE: @Google has now reinstated the PragerU app on Google Play store!



In an email from Google, they said our recently removed app is now available "after further re-review."



Thank you to all of our amazing supporters who helped publicize this issue to force Google to… — PragerU (@prageru) June 7, 2024

The organization suspected that its new documentary, "Dear Infidels: A Warning to America," which "features first-hand accounts from those who escaped Islamic rule and have come to warn America," may have been the reason for the temporary suspension. The documentary's description warns that "Radical Islam poses a significant threat to our freedom" and attributes the rise of anti-American rhetoric and violence in cities and universities to "the indoctrination led by those perpetrating a religious war against the West."

This is not the first time PragerU has faced issues with Google and its subsidiary, YouTube. The organization has previously sued the Big Tech platforms for allegedly restricting over 200 videos, including content on the Ten Commandments, which PragerU claims continue to be restricted by YouTube today.

In 2017, PragerU lost a First Amendment lawsuit against Google, in which the conservative organization argued that YouTube was favoring Left-wing channels over its own content.