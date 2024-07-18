Google buries Trump campaign site as GOP convention kicks off

Dan Schneider, Vice President of MRC Free Speech America, expressed concern over what he views as Google's bias, particularly in light of recent events. "Other left-wing media outlets and platforms are taking a pause from their anti-Trump tactics, but not Google," Schneider stated. "The search giant has doubled down on its anti-American, election interference strategies."

Vietnamese-American patriot reacts to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump: “Trump exposed corruption and they don't like it. He sacrificed everything to save America from tyranny and restore its greatness.”https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/d7wpPZ8IYk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 17, 2024