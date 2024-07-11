GOP pushes citizenship proof requirement, nearly all Democrats oppose it

AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

The House of Representatives has passed the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a Republican-backed bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for federal election voter registration. The legislation, which aims to address concerns about election integrity and the ongoing border crisis, passed largely along party lines with 216 Republicans and five Democrats supporting it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) criticized the 198 Democrats who opposed the bill, stating, "House Democrats have now proven they believe that illegal aliens should vote in American elections." The bill, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also pushes states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls, the Daily Wire reported.

Democratic leaders urged their members to reject the legislation, arguing it would create an "extreme burden for countless Americans" and potentially intimidate election officials. They claim the bill would make a passport the "only acceptable standalone form of identification" for voter registration.

The SAVE Act addresses what Republicans see as a loophole in the National Voter Registration Act, which currently relies on individuals to attest to their citizenship without requiring proof. Supporters argue this change is necessary to prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections, citing instances of noncitizens on voter rolls in various states.

President Joe Biden's administration has already signaled opposition to the bill, stating that it is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections and that states have effective safeguards in place. The White House claims the bill would make it harder for eligible Americans to register and increase the risk of voter purges.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who introduced the legislation, vowed to pressure the Senate despite the bill's slim chances of becoming law under the current Democratic control. "We will only be able to keep this republic as a republic as long as our citizenship as Americans remains meaningful," Roy stated.