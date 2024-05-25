Gordon Chang speaks on CCP encircling Taiwan in a military exercise

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 24, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with China expert Gordon C. Chang about the latest on the growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Gordon explained what was going on:

Yeah, this is a two-day exercise, joint sword 2024 A. And really what they're doing is they're practicing a blockade. Now they did this in 2022 after Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house visited Taiwan, but this time they're blockading or they are surrounding not only the main island of Taiwan but also Taiwan's outlying islands, which are very close to the Chinese mainland. So this is more comprehensive than what we've seen before. You know, I'm sure we're gonna see more provocative Chinese exercises in the coming months and they're doing this. They say because of the inauguration of William Lai on Monday as Taiwan's new president in his inaugural address, he was more explicit about sovereignty, but the substance was the same as his predecessors. And he did say he would keep the status quo.

Ezra asked about the familial and cultural ties between the two countries. Gordon answered: