Ron DeSantis Expands Successful Substance Abuse Recovery Model

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration. Governor DeSantis also announced the appointment of Dr. Courtney Phillips as the first Statewide Director of Opioid Recovery.

Gov. DeSantis condemned the border crisis as one of the key factors in the increase of overdoses from narcotics such as fentanyl due to China shipping the ingredients of fentanyl to Mexican cartels to develop into the narcotic and then smuggle across the southern U.S. border. He also discussed how the smuggling of fentanyl is causing an overdosing crisis in Florida. “Biden’s border crisis has caused a massive infusion of drugs coming into our state,” said Gov. DeSantis. He continued by discussing the massive increases of fatal overdoses in the state. "We're a little more than halfway through the year, there's already been almost 2,000 reported fatal overdoses just in the state of Florida." DeSantis stated in the conference.

DeSantis also warned illegal narcotics distributors of the consequences of selling drugs such as fentanyl in Florida. "When you are putting fentanyl out on the street in the state of Florida, you are killing people by doing that. And we're gonna treat you with the severity that that deserves." stated DeSantis.

DeSantis also condemned the actions of doctors providing castrations and double mastectomies to children that claim they suffer from gender dysphoria. He also called for suing doctors that engage in these practices. "They wanna castrate these young boys. That's wrong...I think these doctors need to get sued for what's happening." DeSantis stated at the press conference.

DeSantis also condemned figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC over their fear mongering campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021. "I am so sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sew fear into the population." DeSantis stated.