Gov. General billed taxpayers $10k for clothing last year

Governor General Mary Simon spent over $7,400 on clothing and shoes last year, including $1,117 on shoes, an $875 blazer, a $675 wool jacket, and a $165 silk camisole, according to Blacklock’s. This follows multiple warnings from MPs about her spending habits.

In a 2023 Supplementary Opinion, Conservative MPs criticized Simon's "egregious" and "unacceptable" spending, citing examples like "hundreds of dollars spent on limes and lemons." They demanded greater transparency and better stewardship of taxpayer money.

Conservative MP John Brassard requested details on clothing expenses for the Prime Minister, Governor General, and ministers since January 1, 2023.

.@GGCanada defies MPs' plea to stop the spending, bills $1,117 for new shoes in addition to thousands' worth of wardrobe extras: "We are in dire need of more transparency." https://t.co/qsmjxkeKdw @JohnBrassardCPC @RideauHall pic.twitter.com/QLDrBbPw04 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) September 17, 2025

Within weeks of her July 2021 appointment, Simon bought dozens of items, including pants, dresses, shoes, jackets, and a $160 scarf. Subsequent purchases included multiple pairs of dress shoes, some costing over $429.99, dress pants, dresses, and suit jackets.

Simon, who expensed $37,698 for clothing, including silk jackets, was urged by the Commons government operations committee to economize Rideau Hall's bills.

“This type of lavish spending erodes the trust of Canadians in the Office of the Governor General,” said the Supplementary Opinion. Governor General Simon showed “a complete lack of regard for taxpayers’ money,” it said.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) told Rebel News the governor general’s “out-of-control expenses” require better management.

Governor General Mary Simon takes a $15,200 pay raise. Her fourth since being appointed in 2021.



Simon's salary is now $378,000.



The Governor General lives in a taxpayer-funded mansion, gets a $130,000 clothing budget, an expense account for life, a $150,000 annual pension,… — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) February 7, 2025

Federal Director Franco Terrazzano stated that the governor general's $351,600 annual salary should cover clothing costs. “If the prime minister and ministers can pay for their clothes, then surely governors general can too.”

The governor-general's clothing allowance, reduced from $200,000 to $130,000 over five years after a 2021 review, exists due to specific clothing protocols required for "unique state, ceremonial and public duties."

Simon wore Indigenous attire during the 2022 Papal visit and King Charles's coronation to promote reconciliation and understanding of Indigenous culture, intending to make them publicly available.

Only two other public office holders submitted billings, the Minister of Housing at $298 and Minister of Heritage at $161. Both charges were for work boots to attend construction sites.

Simon's salary has increased by $49,300 since 2021, reaching $378,000 after her latest $15,200 raise. This 25% jump since 2019 has angered taxpayer advocates who criticize the cost of her largely ceremonial role.