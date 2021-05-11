Gov't seeks new eco-friendly handcuff design

The Canadian government is seeking a “modernized handcuff design” that should preferably be constructed from recycled materials.

The request for proposal was posted on the Government of Canada's official procurement website, outlining the need to replace the RCMP's current handcuffs with a version that's easier to lock on to “struggling” or “non-compliant” clients.

According to the problem statement posted on the request:

The challenge is to design handcuffs with a double locking mechanism that is easy to engage even when a "client" is struggling or being non-compliant with officer direction. The current handcuffs in use by the RCMP utilise an intricate double lock. The double lock is enabled once the handcuffs are placed on a client to prevent possible injury from self-tightening when in use. The lock is engaged by flipping a very small lever inside the key hole of the handcuffs using the opposite end of the handcuff key (referred to as a double lock tip or actuator). The locking mechanism is often difficult or not possible to engage when officer apprehension involves a struggle leading to difficulties in placing a client in handcuffs.

While the mandatory requirements note that the handcuffs must be lightweight and rust-resistant, an “additional outcome” is a design that is made “using recycled materials as long as the safety, strength and efficiency of the innovation is not compromised by doing so.”