The push for green energy is making millionaires and billionaires out of those with connections
Michelle Stirling of Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the net zero policies being pushed by people like Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of Canada.
On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Michelle Sterling of Friends of Science to break down what former Bank of Canada head Mark Carney’s push for net-zero social credit means for your life. Take a look as Michelle traces the roots of Carney's involvement with climate change and green energy organizations that are enriching themselves off of the drive to net zero.
"All these eNGOs are getting foreign funding and they're all supporting this kind of cap and trade, carbon pricing, net zero objectives that the Carneys of the world have been pushing for well over a decade," Michelle commented.
"The push for cap and trade, for carbon pricing, for net zero is making millionaires and billionaires of all these companies," she added.
