Green Party leader Elizabeth May spreads disinformation about Freedom Convoy being Russian-backed

Access to information documents obtained exclusively by Blacklock's Reporter show, once again, that the scary phone call was coming from inside the house. Green Party leader Elizabeth May privately circulated unsubstantiated government-funded media allegations that the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa last January and February were a Kremlin operation.

According to Blacklock’s:

The message referenced a commentary that day in the Vancouver-based website The Tyee that attempted to draw ties between the Kremlin and convoy protesters. The Tyee commentary by author Andrew Nikiforuk quoted “experts” as suggesting Russia directed the Freedom Convoy. “What’s going here? Nothing good, say cybersecurity and disinformation experts,” wrote Nikiforuk. “They have warned for years that disinformation campaigns directed by foreign actors in Russia, China and Iran could dangerously pollute democracies and polarize debate with low cost campaigns on the internet.”

CBC made similar outlandish claims of Russian influence before retracting two separate stories.

CBC issues second retraction on their convoy coverage https://t.co/m2nhQ6fzzs via @RebelNewsOnline — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) March 11, 2022

The Freedom Convoy was a weeks-long peaceful protest against COVID restrictions in Ottawa, which ended when the Federal government used a counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act to seize bank accounts and assets and arrest participants.

.@jaskanwalsingh_ was arrested and injured by police on the final days of the trucker convoy in Ottawa.



Watch the full story here: https://t.co/kuONscwssb pic.twitter.com/xt70b4oZo4 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) November 25, 2022

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is currently examining the federal government's use of the law against anti-regime demonstrators. Evidence before the POEC showed no Russian influence in the protests.

