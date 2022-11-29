Green Party leader Elizabeth May spreads disinformation about Freedom Convoy being Russian-backed

'Hair-raising,' May wrote in confidential cabinet correspondence. 'We have to wake up and take on this cancerous growth in our democracy.'

Access to information documents obtained exclusively by Blacklock's Reporter show, once again, that the scary phone call was coming from inside the house. Green Party leader Elizabeth May privately circulated unsubstantiated government-funded media allegations that the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa last January and February were a Kremlin operation. 

According to Blacklock’s:

The message referenced a commentary that day in the Vancouver-based website The Tyee that attempted to draw ties between the Kremlin and convoy protesters.

The Tyee commentary by author Andrew Nikiforuk quoted “experts” as suggesting Russia directed the Freedom Convoy. “What’s going here? Nothing good, say cybersecurity and disinformation experts,” wrote Nikiforuk. “They have warned for years that disinformation campaigns directed by foreign actors in Russia, China and Iran could dangerously pollute democracies and polarize debate with low cost campaigns on the internet.” 

CBC made similar outlandish claims of Russian influence before retracting two separate stories.

The Freedom Convoy was a weeks-long peaceful protest against COVID restrictions in Ottawa, which ended when the Federal government used a counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act to seize bank accounts and assets and arrest participants. 

The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) is currently examining the federal government's use of the law against anti-regime demonstrators. Evidence before the POEC showed no Russian influence in the protests.

Rebel News remains committed to bringing comprehensive, independent coverage of the POEC. To support those efforts and see those reports, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com.

Justin Trudeau Canada Ottawa Green Party Russia News Analysis Emergencies Act
