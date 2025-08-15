Grooming gang crisis continues in the U.K.

The small town of Epping in the United Kingdom has been at the heart of protests against mass immigration recently. Just weeks removed from those demonstrations, another migrant, a 32-year-old Syrian national, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Another incident, this time in London's affluent Canary Wharf area, independent journalist Jack Hadfield caught up with two men who say a migrant tried to enter a blind woman's home — helping the police stop the man, only for him to be given a trespass notice and taken back to his hotel.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said he “was sorry to have to talk about” such a difficult subject — rape gangs in the U.K.

The problem is “something unusual in the West,” he said. Rape is something that does exist in North America, but a shout of “help, rape!” is regularly greeted with men responding to help.

“In the United Kingdom they have a different phenomenon that I hope we are unfamiliar with in Canada, and I hope it never comes here,” Ezra continued. “It is the rape gang; 10s, 20, 30 men raping together or consecutively, the same girls night after night.”

The innocent girls are “tricked, groomed and extorted and then they're forced to have sex with a gang of men every night. Sometimes for years.”

Rotherham, a small city in the U.K., is the most prominent example: there, 1,400 girls were abused by Pakistani men.

“How does it happen that men would rape together as a dark team,” asked Ezra. “Well, part of it comes from the rape culture in Pakistan. The fact that there's a high level of trust and secrecy amongst the men because of clan ties; cousin marriage, believe it or not.”

Ezra then suggested viewers do a thought experiment: if you were to commit such a horrid crime, could you name another person or five or 10 or 20 who would commit this diabolical crime with you?

“It's unthinkable in Western society,” Ezra said. “It's something specific to Pakistani Muslim culture. And I know that sounds very racist, I don't think it's racist; it's not the race that's the issue, it's the cultural practices.”

These gangs exist “en masse in the U.K. and that is why the U.K. has amongst the highest rape rate in the world,” he said.

“It's not Welshman or Englishman or Scots. It's the mass migration from rape culture countries.”