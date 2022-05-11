Guilbeault-backed lobby group and feds campaign against SUVs while government uses a fleet of them

While the federal government is busy lecturing the public against driving large cars and SUVs purportedly in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, documents show clearly that the Trudeau government has incorporated a fleet of high-end SUVs to chauffeur themselves around in.

From Toyota Highlanders to Ford Explorers, government officials hypocritically appear happy to be driven around in spacious cabins while scolding citizens who choose to purchase an SUV out of necessity for their families.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show we examined the checkered past of Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Stephen Guilbeault, and detailed how a lobby group created by Mr. Guilbeault is now receiving taxpayer dollars essentially on behalf of the ministry that he is now in charge of.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.