On Friday, October 18, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault hosted a private dinner at the Cosmos Laurier restaurant in Quebec City. The choice of venue seems strategic, given recent election predictions showing the Liberal Party holding second place in Quebec — a vital province for the party as the Conservatives lead nationwide, except in Quebec.

The timing of this event is particularly notable as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces increasing internal dissent from within his caucus.

Reports have surfaced that between 20 and 30 Liberal MPs have allegedly signed a document calling for Trudeau’s resignation. This internal revolt appears to be gaining momentum, with more MPs voicing dissatisfaction with the prime minister’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Guilbeault faces heightened scrutiny amid accusations of negligence surrounding the devastating wildfire in Jasper, Alberta.

Parliamentary hearings have revealed troubling details, including the fact that 20 water trucks and 50 firefighters were turned away during the blaze. Allegations have also surfaced regarding improper fire hydrants in the town, which were found to lack the correct adaptors, hindering firefighting efforts. As a result, an estimated 358 of Jasper’s 1,113 structures were destroyed, representing nearly one-third of the town's buildings.

Compounding the controversy is a scandal involving Circle Capital, a company where Guilbeault worked for 10 years as an adviser and in which he still holds shares. The company reportedly received $200 million in subsidies from the government’s 'green slush fund', raising significant concerns about conflicts of interest and potential misuse of taxpayer money.

When confronted at the private event, Guilbeault refused to answer questions about his involvement in the Circle Capital subsidies or his handling of the Jasper wildfire. His refusal to provide clarity has only deepened public frustration, with many Canadians demanding accountability.

As calls for transparency grow louder, Guilbeault’s evasiveness has fueled suspicions. Canadians are left questioning who will be accountable for the Jasper fire negligence and whether taxpayer funds are being diverted to benefit Liberal allies instead of addressing pressing national issues.