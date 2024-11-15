Guilbeault proposes another carbon tax to fund ‘climate action’ abroad

Trudeau’s environment czar says his government is “very supportive” of creating another carbon tax to counter ‘climate change.’

At this year’s UN Climate Summit (COP29) in Bali, Azerbaijan, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault posed a levy on maritime transportation to reduce emissions in lower-income countries.

Guilbeault told reporters that governments and the private sector need to compensate for a $2 trillion climate aid shortfall.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says the Global Climate Mitigation Trust could leverage up to $4 trillion in funding for global economic and development policy.

Among further strategies discussed, Guilbeault suggested creating a carbon tax on emissions from maritime transport.

The Conservative Party promptly released a critical statement on the calls for another levy.

“Canadians discovered that Justin Trudeau’s radical Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, wants to create a new global carbon tax on international shipping. This tax money would then be sent abroad to other countries,” it reads.

G20 countries are being asked to carry the financial burden of ‘climate change’ through 2030, according to a climate finance report.

“On climate finance, the world must pay up, or humanity will pay the price,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

The Trudeau government plans to invest $5 billion in climate aid for developing countries from 2021 to 2026.

Since 2016, Canada has doled out $144 million to the UN and other international organizations to combat ‘climate change.’ That excludes another $160 million announced by Guilbeault to reduce emissions in lower-income countries.

Spending by Environment and Climate Change Canada on these initiatives nearly tripled from fiscal year 2015/16 to 2022/23, ballooning from $14,745,381 to $44,077,498.

Though no policy on the maritime tax has been tabled, Guilbeault remains optimistic it will become reality.

“We need to agree on what the new amount will be,” he said.

The statement called for the environment czar to testify before parliament on the proposed maritime carbon tax.

“According to the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, Canada’s ports are responsible for $17 billion of economic output. The marine sector is responsible for 353,760 Canadian jobs,” says the Conservative Party statement.

“That will make everything more expensive,” it said, risking port jobs and investment opportunities.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), meanwhile, says lower-income countries like Barbados are more susceptible to “more intense” hurricanes, rising sea levels, and coastal erosion. WEF 2024 participants advocated financial reform to bolster funding.

Among them includes the Bridgetown Initiative, which provides capital while suspending interest payments. This aims to mitigate a global debt crisis after successive natural disasters.

“Building a fair, equal, and peaceful future, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” Trudeau said at the UN headquarters on April 26, 2023.

Since then, the UN has claimed progress on “multiple fronts” for climate aid, including an agreement to establish a loss and damage fund during COP27, with the terms agreed upon at COP28.