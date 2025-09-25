Guilbeault says third try on internet censorship bill coming soon

Following the collapse of the now-defunct Online Harms Act, Steven Guilbeault is preparing to introduce a third online speech bill in just four years.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 25, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault stated yesterday that cabinet will introduce its third censorship bill in four years. It will resemble the “overbroad and incoherent” 2021 legislation that failed, according to Blacklock’s

“We have made a commitment to combat online harms,” Guilbeault told the Commons heritage committee. “I have myself worked on that in my first passage at the Department of Heritage between 2019 and 2021.”

Guilbeault noted his colleagues continued the unspecified work of the lapsed Bill C-36 from 2021. It collapsed after then-prime minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election that summer.

Bill C-36 proposed banning legal internet content that could incite hatred, although it failed to define it, with penalties up to $70,000 or house arrest. It was to be ultimately enforced by a new bureaucracy overseen by the Digital Safety Commissioner.

Most of the 9,218 groups and individuals who petitioned Heritage Canada on Bill C-36 opposed it. Critics, including lawyers and free speech advocates, claim the bill would quash political dissent.

In 2021, the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab criticized the heritage department's censorship bill, calling its proposals “aggressive,” “punitive,” and “disturbing.” They argued it lacked safeguards for free expression, including journalism and academic research, deeming Bill C-36 “potentially exploitive and unconstitutional.”

Trudeau's censorship regime ended on January 6 when he prorogued Parliament. Bill C-63 expired and requires a majority vote for revival.

The now defunct Online Harms Act would have amended the Criminal Code to define “hatred” and clarify “hate speech” as discrimination, allowing complaints against “intimidating” social media posts. Perpetrators faced life imprisonment or house arrest with an ankle bracelet, while victims would have received $20,000, and the federal government an additional $50,000.

Minister Guilbeault testified Wednesday at heritage committee hearings that attacks on public institutions' credibility could not be allowed. This follows a department briefing note urging censorship on views that “undermine Canada’s social cohesion.” 

Guilbeault stated that all Canadians, particularly elected officials, have a duty to protect institutions and should not diminish them for political gain. He believes there are alternative ways to achieve political objectives.

In 2023, former attorney general Arif Virani warned the Commons justice committee that the internet "terrifies" him and brings “unchecked dangers and horrific content,” while advocating for its regulation.

Virani prioritized combating online “hate speech,” prohibited since 1970 under the Criminal Code, despite emphasizing freedom of expression.

Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned in April to censor the internet due to “online pollution,” but no new Liberal legislation has been implemented. Last week, the Liberals proposed a bill to criminalize obstructing places of worship, schools, and community centers.

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against the Liberal government's draconian censorship regime!

Latest News

The Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken. Rebel News has fought censorship in courts across Canada, spending over $500,000 on free speech lawyers this year alone. To protect freedom of speech, we’re ready to challenge this law the moment it passes. If you believe in standing up to this censorship, please chip in to our legal defence fund and join the 75,000+ Canadians who have signed our petition. We have to fight this — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-09-25 21:35:21 -0400
    Why should there be censorship of the government’s failures when we all know that the Liberals never make mistakes?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-25 19:42:16 -0400
    What thoroughly evil people the Liberals are! They won’t admit it but all these censorious bills are designed to stifle honest discussion about Liberal failures. I hope Pierre Poilievre takes the first opportunity to make a no confidence vote.