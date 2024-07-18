Gunman left ominous message on gaming platform ahead of Trump rally shooting
Investigators have uncovered crucial details in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
The 20-year-old gunman who opened fire at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, left a chilling message online days before the incident, according to information shared with U.S. senators by top law enforcement officials.
Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly wrote on the gaming platform Steam, "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," Fox News reported. This message foreshadowed the events that unfolded at the rally on that date.
Investigators examining Crooks' digital footprint found images of both Trump and President Biden on his cellphone, along with searches for the Democratic National Convention dates and Trump's Pennsylvania rally schedule.
However, law enforcement sources told ABC News that the gunman's search history did not reveal a clear political motive.
The assassination attempt has raised questions about security measures at the event. Reports indicate that local police had warned the Secret Service about insufficient manpower to secure the building where Crooks positioned himself.
Moreover, sources briefed on the investigation revealed to ABC News that Secret Service snipers spotted Crooks on a rooftop 20 minutes before he opened fire.
The shooting resulted in the death of a 50-year-old attendee and injured two others. Crooks was fatally shot by law enforcement shortly after he began firing.
As the investigation continues, authorities are scrutinizing Crooks' electronic devices and online activities in an effort to uncover his motives and any potential missed warning signs.
- By Ezra Levant
