WATCH: Gutless cops CHOKEHOLD Jewish grandma as violent anti-Israel mob run wild

Over the weekend, a small group of brave Australian Jews staged a peaceful counter-protest in Melbourne’s CBD against the massive, often aggressive anti-Israel rallies that have dominated the city for the past 18 months. The police response? Target the vulnerable.

After shocking footage went viral showing a 75-year-old Jewish woman being tackled to the ground by Victoria Police, I did what no mainstream outlet bothered to do — I found her and heard her story firsthand.

Elza, the woman in that footage, told me, “He just pushed me. Move. Anyway, so I had an umbrella because I had my Australian flag on it and I just put it in front of me. Then the next thing I know there is about four or five of them jumping on me, ripping the umbrella out of me, holding my neck and putting me aside.”

Australia has fallen https://t.co/S6o828m3ee — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 6, 2025

Her crime? Apparently “obstructing peace” and “attacking police officers” — a laughable accusation for an elderly woman who simply stood her ground. “I mean what? I’m a reasonable person. What kind of chances would I have with this big guy?” she said.

Elza, who came to Australia from communist Poland 55 years ago, is deeply proud of the country that gave her a better life. “I started with nothing and Australia gave me all the opportunity and I took all the opportunity… Why disrupt the best country in the world, for God's sake?”

Shortly after Elza’s arrest, other organisers from the Lions of Zion group were also detained, including Yaacov Travitz. He told me, “Basically we have to evacuate anytime the mob comes because the police can't control them. This is Australia.”

🔴BREAKING: Jewish Activists Assaulted by Victoria Police in Melbourne, Australia



In a shocking escalation, Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) have been filmed harassing and physically assaulting Jewish activists in the heart of Melbourne.



From handcuffing pregnant women in… pic.twitter.com/dsX5fXh6Hl — Kofy Time (@kofy_time) April 6, 2025

What’s truly disgraceful is the Victorian police treating peaceful Jews like threats while letting mobs of pro-terror agitators run wild. “They think we are weak,” Elza said. “We don’t have the numbers, and the others do, so they are scared…”

Footage of Victoria Police attacking a group of Jewish Australians holding Israeli and Australian flags seems out of place when you consider the red carpet they roll out for all the far left activists with their daily protests disrupting Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/TePPyov5Nm — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) April 6, 2025

Elza isn’t done. When I asked if she’ll go back: “Sure I will go back.” She’s not scared — and neither should we be.

It’s time we stood up for what’s right.