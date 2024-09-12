Haitians migrants have run Springfield, Ohio into the ground

Springfield, Ohio, with a population of 50,000, is now home to a considerable number of Haitian migrants, who refuse to assimilate. Where's the logic in disrupting a vibrant townsfolk, like that?

Remove Ads

Springfield, Ohio, with a population of 50,000, is now home to a considerable number of Haitian migrants, which is estimated anywhere between 12,000 and 20,000 residents.

There have been rumors that they've been kidnaping animals and pets and using them for food or for ritualistic sacrifice. It is really quite incredible indeed.

Even former U.S. President Donald Trump referenced Springfield during the presidential debate a few evenings ago.

Supposedly, the Haitian migrants don't care about littering either. They just drop their garbage wherever they please.

They're also rumoured to be terrible drivers. In fact, we know of one school child, who was killed, presumably in an accident by a Haitian migrant.

These people are from a different culture. They speak a different language. And they're rude to everybody around them.

I'm not saying we don't need immigration, but bringing in several thousands of people who refuse to assimilate? Where's the logic in that?

United States The Truth About Springfield Immigration News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.