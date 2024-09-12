Haitians migrants have run Springfield, Ohio into the ground
Springfield, Ohio, with a population of 50,000, is now home to a considerable number of Haitian migrants, who refuse to assimilate. Where's the logic in disrupting a vibrant townsfolk, like that?
Springfield, Ohio, with a population of 50,000, is now home to a considerable number of Haitian migrants, which is estimated anywhere between 12,000 and 20,000 residents.
There have been rumors that they've been kidnaping animals and pets and using them for food or for ritualistic sacrifice. It is really quite incredible indeed.
Even former U.S. President Donald Trump referenced Springfield during the presidential debate a few evenings ago.
Are migrants eating people's pets in Ohio? I'm going to find out!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024
Springfield, Ohio is a lovely town of about 50,000 people in the American heartland. And then 20,000 migrants from Haiti arrived.
They don’t speak English, don’t have job skills and it’s created a massive culture… pic.twitter.com/vJDdRo5xo6
Supposedly, the Haitian migrants don't care about littering either. They just drop their garbage wherever they please.
They're also rumoured to be terrible drivers. In fact, we know of one school child, who was killed, presumably in an accident by a Haitian migrant.
Haitian migrants allegedly capturing wild geese in Springfield, Ohio— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2024
We've arrived here in Springfield, Ohio, where we're trying to make sense of these incredible allegations against the city's large population of Haitian migrants.
Somehow, someway 20,000 Haitian migrants ended… pic.twitter.com/y4WbIaHvgq
These people are from a different culture. They speak a different language. And they're rude to everybody around them.
I'm not saying we don't need immigration, but bringing in several thousands of people who refuse to assimilate? Where's the logic in that?
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.