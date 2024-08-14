Harris campaign edits news headlines in Google ads, sparking controversy

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Kamala Harris presidential campaign has been caught employing a contentious advertising strategy on Google. The campaign has been altering headlines and descriptions within Google search ads, making it appear as if major news outlets like The Guardian, Reuters, and CBS News are endorsing her candidacy.

While this practice doesn't violate Google's policies and is common in commercial advertising, it has raised concerns about potential voter confusion and media impartiality, Axios reported. The ads, which include links to genuine articles, feature modified headlines and supporting text that align with the Harris campaign's messaging.

For instance, an ad linked to a Guardian article displays the headline "VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans - Harris Defends Repro Freedom," with accompanying text portraying Harris as a champion for reproductive rights. Similarly, an NPR-linked ad claims "Harris Will Lower Health Costs."

Many news organizations, including CNN, USA Today, and NPR, were unaware their brands were being used in this manner. A Guardian spokesperson stated, "While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian's trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission."

People only read the headlines. Kamala Harris' campaign is editing headlines on its Google search results by sponsoring the links. The articles are real, but they're paid for as ads so they can alter the headlines and subhead so make her look good. pic.twitter.com/gDOCj7aufb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2024

Google defends the practice, arguing that the ads are clearly labeled as "Sponsored" and thus distinguishable from organic search results. A Google spokesperson stated, "Election advertisers are required to complete an identity verification process and we prominently display in-ad disclosures that clearly show people who paid for the ad."

However, this tactic raises concerns about potential misinformation spread and the blurring of lines between news and political messaging. Facebook banned a similar practice in 2017, citing efforts to combat false news.

The Harris campaign maintains that it complies with all of Google's rules and uses these ads to provide more context to voters searching for information about the vice president.