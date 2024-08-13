Kamala Harris campaign slams Elon Musk as Trump ally

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launched a juvenile attack on Elon Musk during the tech mogul's highly anticipated conversation with former President Donald Trump on X.

The Harris campaign distributed a fundraising email with the provocative headline, "The two worst people you know are live this evening." The message didn't mince words, labeling Musk as a "lackey for Team MAGA" and accusing him of leveraging his "vast fortune and broad reach to try to control our democracy."

The missive, headline and all, appears to have been written by one of the Harris-Walz campaign's many millennial try-hard staffers.

Further criticisms were leveled at Musk's management of X, with claims that he had "ruined" the platform and allowed the spread of disinformation under the guise of free speech. The email, which included links to the ActBlue fundraising platform, represented a clear attempt to galvanize support and donations from Harris' base.

The Trump campaign swiftly countered on X, highlighting the contrast between Trump's engagement and Harris' perceived reticence. "President Trump has been speaking for over an hour to over a million people about his winning agenda for the American people," the campaign posted, alongside a screenshot of the Harris team's email. They added, "Kamala is BIG MAD about this as she refuses to speak to the media, do an interview, or even explain what platform she is even running on. So pathetic."

Despite initial technical difficulties, which Musk attributed to a "massive" DDOS attack on X, the conversation between Musk and Trump proceeded. Musk framed the event as a "conversation" rather than an interview, aiming to provide listeners with a more authentic understanding of Trump's communication style.

The discussion followed Trump's return to active posting on X after nearly a year of silence, with one post pointedly asking, "Are you better off now than you were when I was president?"

In an apparent gesture of impartiality, Musk has suggested he would be "open" to hosting a similar discussion with Vice President Harris, though no concrete plans have been announced.