WATCH: Avi Yemini turns LEFTIST into a Trump fan within minutes

Vocal Australian left-wing activist Drew Pavlou, known for his outspoken criticism of right-wing policies, has expressed a surprising perspective on former US President Donald Trump and the 2024 US election.

In the latest episode of the Opposition Podcast, Yemini managed to turn Pavlou into a Trump fan during wide-ranging conversation.

Initially, Pavlou expressed his typical left-leaning views, explaining why he still supported Kamala Harris despite her limited impact as Vice President.

However, as Yemini and Fernando pressed him on Trump’s policies and the former president’s impact, Pavlou began to recalibrate his stance.

"I don't trust Trump on alliances or democracy," Pavlou said early in the conversation, referring to Trump’s handling of January 6 and his influence on the American political landscape.

But as the conversation unfolded, Pavlou admitted to finding Trump more appealing than he had let on, particularly regarding trade with China and certain economic policies.

"There are some policies I actually agree with," Pavlou said. "He was right when it came to trade with China, and I agree with him on that ... I think Trump's funny ... he's a funny guy, he's entertaining,"

Pavlou, who admitted his own family supports Trump, said his main concern lies not just with Trump, but with figures like former Fox TV host Tucker Carlson, who he feels latch onto Trump's campaign for their own influence.

I am left wing in the sense of supporting universal public healthcare but break ranks with the left when it comes to the genocidal global jihad race war against the Jews policy.



Not sure where I sit politically right now — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇨🇾🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 3, 2024

He also critiqued the Democratic Party, particularly noting Walz's terrible performance against JD Vance in a recent debate.

"I can criticize the Democrats," Pavlou stated, as his appearance on the podcast drew criticism from his left-leaning supporters. "I still support Kamala Harris, but I can admit when the Democrats make mistakes — like their stance on Iran."

On the issue of policy, Pavlou expressed concerns over Trump's stance on healthcare, particularly the Affordable Care Act, drawing from his Australian perspective where universal healthcare is a norm.

"I think there should be some safety net," he argued in defence of Obamacare.

We should build a pro western alliance from the remnants of the sane parts of the classical left and right



Ordinary social democratic economic stuff but we oppose Russia and China and also genocidal global jihad race war against Jews — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇨🇾🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 3, 2024

Despite these reservations, Pavlou's views on the election's outcome were tinged with uncertainty.

"It's very close," he noted, reflecting on fluctuating polls that suggest a tight race between Trump and Harris.

If the Australian left was sane they could just say “we are opposed to Hezbollah but think Israel’s military actions are disproportionate.” Something like that. But no. They can’t do it. The Australian Greens must actually outright defend Hezbollah flags and “death to Jews”… pic.twitter.com/yKvdBsLDs9 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇨🇾🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) October 3, 2024

Pavlou's shifting perspective not only provides a glimpse into the mind of a left-leaning activist grappling with the reality of Trump's appeal but also underscores the fluid nature of political allegiance in today's political environment.