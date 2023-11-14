Man arrested for hate crime in Ottawa

joseph roland - stock.adobe.com

A 50-year-old unnamed man was charged after hurling antisemitic slurs and assaulting another man at an Ottawa gas station on October 18.

According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) release Tuesday afternoon:

Ottawa Police Service Hate & Bias Crime Unit has charged a man following an investigation into an assault that occurred on October 18, 2023, in the 500 block of Terry Fox Drive.

At approximately 6:15 am, the suspect, while at a gas pump at a gas station, engaged in an altercation with another client. The suspect assaulted the victim and made antisemitic statements.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was slated to appear in Ottawa court this morning on charges of assault and criminal harassment.

The Ottawa Police Hate Crimes Unit had a busy morning.

Ottawa - November 13 - Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized and vandalized overnight; Ottawa Police Hate Crime Unit attended the scene.https://t.co/vmEOuZexfs — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) November 13, 2023

According to CTV Ottawa, the unit was on the scene of a break-in and vandalism at Langdon's Flowers, a flower shop that caters to synagogues and organizations in the Ottawa Jewish community.