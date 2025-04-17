'Hated' Trudeau's resignation gave second life to Liberals: Lorne Gunter

In less than two weeks, Canadians will head to the polls to select which party will form the next government.

While it seemed inevitable that the Conservatives would secure a major victory, the re-election of President Donald Trump and the resignation of Justin Trudeau, only to be replaced by his economic adviser, Mark Carney, has changed the dynamic.

Now, according to polls, the Liberals are favoured to shockingly reverse their decline and secure a fourth term.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Postmedia columnist Lorne Gunter joined Ezra to discuss the electoral landscape as it stands heading into the final stretch of campaigning.

With the Trump factor somewhat decreasing in recent weeks, Lorne said he believes “people are starting to look a little bit more at the economy, at affordability, at crime,” issues he notes are strengths for Conservatives.

Older voters, Lorne explained, “don't want this Trump stuff” to mess up their largely comfortable lives.

“They've worked all their lives to get to this point, and they think Carney's the better person for dealing with Trump. Trump is the biggest threat to my nest egg, my retirement, so therefore I want Carney.”

He added: “It's no deeper than that.”

Reluctant former Liberals who had switched to backing Pierre Poilievre prior to Trudeau's exit from politics “were prepared to put up with their distaste for Poilievre because it was less than their disgust for Trudeau,” he detailed.

Trudeau had become “hated,” the columnist said. “He leaves, and all of this support surges back to the Liberals. It's the same staff, it's the same cabinet, it's the same candidates. It's all the same team, but they just changed the one player, and he was so hated that the new guy is benefitting tremendously.”