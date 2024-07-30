Have Aussies finally had enough of e-bikes littered across city streets?

Environment and sustainability experts love them, but this image of discarded e-bikes has reignited the discussion on their place in Australian cities.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 30, 2024
  • News
Have Aussies finally had enough of e-bikes littered across city streets?
Remove Ads

A photo of a mountain of abandoned e-bikes "blocking the pathway" in a bustling CBD thoroughfare has once again sparked controversy about their role in Australia.

While some environment experts promote e-bikes as a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, opinions remain sharply divided, especially in major cities. Some critics argue that the bikes are too fast and pose a danger while others see them as a walkway nuisance or eyesore abandoned on city streets.

Councils claim e-bikes provide a convenient travel option for those with mobility issues or without a licence, but the large multinational companies behind these devices face criticism for their lack of self-regulation.

Often, e-bikes are seen discarded on busy streets, obstructing paths for pedestrians and wheelchair users.

A resident of Sydney captured a photo of nearly 10 Lime Bikes scattered across a pathway on King Street in the city's CBD, questioning, "What’s up with many of them taking up walking space in the city?"

Online responses varied, with one commenter noting, "If people would treat them appropriately, the bikes would be a decent form of transport. This is why we can’t have nice things."

Australia news Environment Wokeness Sydney nsw
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store new designs sidebar redirect

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE!

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.