Have Aussies finally had enough of e-bikes littered across city streets?
Environment and sustainability experts love them, but this image of discarded e-bikes has reignited the discussion on their place in Australian cities.
A photo of a mountain of abandoned e-bikes "blocking the pathway" in a bustling CBD thoroughfare has once again sparked controversy about their role in Australia.
While some environment experts promote e-bikes as a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, opinions remain sharply divided, especially in major cities. Some critics argue that the bikes are too fast and pose a danger while others see them as a walkway nuisance or eyesore abandoned on city streets.
I took photos of Lime bikes left in ridiculous places and Instagram turned it into a reel set to the Harry Potter soundtrack. So here you go. #limebike pic.twitter.com/1NgxVNuDRP— Charissa Coulthard (@CharissaEmily) October 11, 2023
Councils claim e-bikes provide a convenient travel option for those with mobility issues or without a licence, but the large multinational companies behind these devices face criticism for their lack of self-regulation.
Often, e-bikes are seen discarded on busy streets, obstructing paths for pedestrians and wheelchair users.
We can continue to ignore it …..— Ediz (@ediz1975) March 24, 2024
We have a serious problem with lime Bikes … I use them time to time when desperate…..
But these type of scenes are becoming more regular now… pic.twitter.com/6LveTDVgqU
A resident of Sydney captured a photo of nearly 10 Lime Bikes scattered across a pathway on King Street in the city's CBD, questioning, "What’s up with many of them taking up walking space in the city?"
@limebike On 8th of October, I parked my car in #Sydney, in a permitted spot. I went 30 minutes for a #coffee with my friend, when I came back 2 lime bikes were tipped over my car scratching 2 of my doors and the front. What can I do? pic.twitter.com/PSPLhE0KwZ— Criptonauta | Faiver Ayala (@faiverdavid) November 17, 2023
Online responses varied, with one commenter noting, "If people would treat them appropriately, the bikes would be a decent form of transport. This is why we can’t have nice things."
Hmm @limebike ? Not sure this is a good look? Hmm @CamdenCouncil ? Not a good look for you either. Whatever when someone gets hurt, you'll both be liable. Because this cannot continue without serious action!— Mik Scarlet (@MikScarlet) May 27, 2023
Video of me moaning in front of a pile of discarded Lime bikes. pic.twitter.com/m0iGkY31qj
- By Avi Yemini
