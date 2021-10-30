Have we learned nothing from history?

Over the last couple of years, our ruling government has made some rather brazen plays for increasing political power— and this certainly isn't the first time.

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave his thoughts on some of the recent political manoeuvres made to seize greater control over our nation's legislature.

Speaking about the current state of Canada's parliament, Ezra said:

I say this because I think of our parliament and how it is totally being neutered. Do you think this is the first time that this has happened? Do you think that this time, the pandemic of the 2020's, is the first time in history the government preferred to rule by fiat, rather than by public debates and votes in the house of commons? Do you think this is the first time that governments have tried to keep MPs from sitting in parliament — even the the first time parties have tried to keep out their own MPs? Do you think, in the 800 or so year history of parliaments in the UK, that no one thought: "I can cook up a scheme to keep out my political rivals?" And I say all of this because the political fashion the political excuse of the particular moment is that some MPs are not vaccinated — or at least they don't want to answer that personal question.

For Ezra's full monologue, along with full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.