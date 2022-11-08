HDSB wants massive fee for documents relating to controversial teacher Kayla Lemieux
We have been trying to get to the bottom of this story since it went viral the world over back in September.
Not only is the cup size of a certain Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher humungous, but so too is the monetary fee the Halton District School Board is asking for when it comes to releasing its secret documents.
You see, folks, we recently sent out a Freedom of Information request to the Halton District School Board regarding any information they had on hand pertaining to Kerry Luc Lemieux, a.k.a., Kayla Lemieux, a.k.a., Busty Lemieux.
Lemieux is the individual who is allegedly transitioning from male to female. Virtually nobody believes this is a genuine male-to-female transitioning attempt given that Lemieux resembles an over-the-top drag queen. He sports enormous fake breasts, see-through tops, and tight bicycle shorts. If a female student at Oakville Trafalgar were to dress in such a fashion, she’d be suspended. But faculty are exempt from the dress code! And how weird is that?
Regardless, we believe Lemieux is either pranking the board or he is perhaps afflicted by a sexual perversion. But when it comes to the Halton District School Board and the mainstream media, to merely ask such questions is potentially an act of “transphobia.” So instead of investigating, they are ignoring this story, hoping it will go away.
That’s not how Rebel News works. We have been trying to get to the bottom of this story since it went viral the world over back in September. Alas, when we attend Halton District School Board meetings and ask prickly questions the trustees actually shut down the meeting and flee! Can you imagine? What cowards!
So it is we recently filed a Freedom of Information request. We want to see all the correspondence on file regarding Lemieux. The Halton District School Board is a public school board, after all, and the public has the right to know.
But guess what? The HDSB wants $3,935 to fork over this information! That’s outrageous. All of this data is surely on an electronic database that is easily accessible. And yet these egregious educrats want almost $4,000 to share this information? That’s outrageous.
But we know the unspoken reason why the HDSB is doing this: they think we will be overcome by sticker shock and take a pass. After all, no du rigueur media company would cut a cheque for that amount. This is economic penalization to the extreme. And clearly the HDSB thinks we’ll bend the knee, too. Except we’re not.
- By David Menzies
