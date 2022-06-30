VICTORY: Health Canada backs off unscientific beef labelling
The attempt to label ground meats hinged around a bizarre technicality that the mechanical grinding of the meats amounted to 'processing.'
In a Thursday morning press conference, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the feds were backtracking from their plan to label ground cuts of meat as dangerously high in saturated fats.
Instead, the Liberals are introducing new, bright yellow labels to be slapped on processed food that are high in sugar, salt or saturated fats. That regulation will come into effect January 2026.
The attempt to label ground meats hinged around a bizarre technicality that the mechanical grinding of the meats amounted to “processing.” Whole vegetables, fruits (despite many fruits and vegetables being high in sugars and carbohydrates) and other meat cuts are considered unprocessed and therefore not captured under food labelling laws.
Half of all beef purchased in Canadian grocery stores is ground. According to Canadian cattle producers, 90% of Canadians eat ground beef in some form or another every month.
The World Economic Forum has been encouraging people to give up meat in favour of bugs and algae in an attempt to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants you to stop consuming meat and instead eat mushrooms, algae, and cactuses as a sustainable alternative to your current diet.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 31, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/ioyf3PZmJl pic.twitter.com/JbbV2ESzTs
The United Nations World Health Organization has been pushing to have meat labelled as a carcinogen since 2015.
But Rebel News stood up to these unscientific attempts demonize Canadian farmers with a petition at www.FreeTheBeef.ca. We also have a series of shirts to demonstrate your beef patriotism in the Rebel News Store. Wear your beef pride today!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.