The Public Health Agency of Canada slipped out bombshell data revealing a staggering surge in autism diagnoses among children and youth just as the holiday distractions peaked. Autism prevalence in Canada has exploded, from 1 in 714 in 2000–2001 to 1 in 44 by 2023–2024, marking an astounding 1,507% increase.

Newly identified cases skyrocketed from 35 to 365 per 100,000 during that same period, yet there were no announcements or emergency press conferences. Rather, a quiet release from PHAC detailing the data from the Canadian Chronic Disease Surveillance System that chalks the explosion up to “increased awareness” and earlier detection; nothing about how to flatten the curve.

As neurodevelopmental disorders like autism rise around the world, it’s a trend that definitely demands deeper investigation, especially given the actions happening south of the border. Earlier this week, under President Trump and HHS Secretary RFK Jr., the US CDC implemented the largest rollback of routine childhood vaccinations in history.

The schedule reduced recommended immunizations from 17 illnesses to 11, cutting the total number of doses by roughly 55 once multi-dose and multi-series regimens are taken into account. This aligns with peer nations and responds to growing scrutiny over so-called “vaccine intensity.” A cross-national study by Italy’s National Research Council found that countries with higher autism prevalence, like the U.S., Canada, and Australia, average 15 vaccine types and 20 infant doses in the first year, while lower-prevalence nations such as Denmark and Norway average just 8 types and 9 doses.

After the CDC revised its longstanding "vaccines do not cause autism" statement last fall, it’s clear that the pharmaceutical-industrial complex has been shaken up. With federal agencies acknowledging that studies haven't fully ruled out links in early infancy, a U.S. federal inquiry is now probing biological mechanisms, including immunizations.

Alongside all of these revelations, independent researcher Matthew Cormier's peer-reviewed hypothesis suggests vaccines could inadvertently reactivate dormant viral infections, leading to neuroinflammation tied to autism — a plausible idea supported by existing research on conditions such as viral encephalitis, which causes post-infection brain swelling.

Even everyday meds are not immune to this scrutiny. Trump also highlighted links between acetaminophen (Tylenol) use in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental risks last fall. He urged pregnant women to err on the side of caution when it comes to acetaminophen use, which is grounded in evidence showing that associations should be probed further.

Although the U.S. rethinks overloaded schedules and probes potential triggers contributing to the rise in neurodevelopmental issues with children, Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to parroting the ‘safe and effective’ marketing mantra of Big Pharma, preferring to bury its proverbial head in the "settled science” sand.

If the United States can acknowledge that bodily systems are under strain and begin examining root causes, Canada must recognize that ignoring these possibilities will not make the problem disappear.

Platitudes won’t cure the generations being put in harm’s way.