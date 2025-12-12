Health Canada says drag performances promote science and vaccination
According to the agency, funding these cross-dressing burlesque shows is an ‘innovative, culturally relevant’ way for them to advance science literacy, but it comes across as a mockery instead.
What began as a routine Access to Information request quickly spiralled into something stranger and more wasteful than expected.
When Health Canada was asked for all invoices tied to Public Service Pride Week 2025, their response seemed straightforward on the surface. A hundred dollars for rainbow lanyards, another hundred for intersex-inclusive progress flag sticks, a $560 charge to raise and lower a flag, and over $800 for another flag-raising ceremony.
But buried in the paperwork was something far more revealing.
Invoices show that Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, a Carney-adjacent facilities management giant, billed taxpayers $1,550 plus HST just to raise a Pride flag on August 14. Then take it down for a Truth & Reconciliation flag on September 27. Then take it down again on October 16 — complete with new anchors and eyebolts for next year.
The revolving door of symbolic flag choreography, all at the taxpayers' expense, was becoming clear.
Even more striking was Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s choice of “science outreach.” During federal service Pride Week, the agencies quietly hired a group called Science is a Drag™ — yes, that is a real trademark. According to invoices, the troupe cost taxpayers over $2,500. Their pitch? To use drag performances to promote ‘science literacy and public health.’
Health Canada’s justification reads like a government committee’s fever dream: drag “aligns with the mandates of Health Canada and PHAC by using performance as an innovative, culturally relevant way to promote science literacy.” In practice, this meant federal employees were invited to a glitter-powered show discussing mental health, STI prevention, and vaccination — delivered by cross-dressing performers in sequins and six-inch heels.
Health Canada claims the performances “build trust in evidence-based information,” but it can be said that it does the opposite, turning serious public-health issues into entertainment props.
Framed under “Canada’s LGBTQ2+ Action Plan” and the government’s Gender-Based Analysis Plus commitments, this kind of expenditure becomes immune to scrutiny, with criticism easily dismissed as intolerant or bigoted. It’s the kind of language that insulates questionable spending from accountability.
Meanwhile, Canadians face real crises: soaring living costs, collapsing mental-health services, addiction surges, and long wait times for care. Yet federal dollars are flowing into choreographed flag ceremonies and drag performances rather than frontline public health initiatives.
At a moment when public trust in science is low, perhaps the ‘experts’ are unaware that burlesque performances don’t replace competence. Credibility and trustworthiness aren’t restored with glitter, scripted routines, or revolving flag displays — it’s rebuilt with honest priorities, real results, and a commitment to evidence-based public health.
Until federal agencies recognize that science should be science — not a performance — Canadians will continue footing the bill for spectacles they never asked for, while the real work gets pushed to the wayside.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
Melvyn Schobel commented 2025-12-12 19:54:13 -0500 FlagAttorneys and defence lawyers need to get more aggressive when defending their clients. Use the law to their advantage and hold the judges to account. When drag queens parade naked in front of children, why are they not charged with Indecent Exposure? An Indecent Exposure charge under Section 173(2) of the Code means that the person charged is accused of exposing their genital organs to a person under the age of 16. Because this offence involves a minor, it is more serious than an Indecent Act charge. The law is quite clear, so why are drag queens able to subvert the law?
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-12 19:21:17 -0500 FlagHealth Canada is mad! Drag shows only promote perversion. No normal people watch that sort of filth.
Melvyn Schobel commented 2025-12-12 18:35:35 -0500 FlagLook at the crowd, totally brainwashed, being led to slaughter with their eyes closed. Pathetic.
Melvyn Schobel commented 2025-12-12 18:32:54 -0500 FlagIt’s all about grooming and breaking down resistance
John Landry commented 2025-12-12 17:32:54 -0500Is it just me or are drag queens getting uglier and uglier?