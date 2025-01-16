Health Canada says synthetic red food dye is safe following FDA ban

Health Canada will keep the synthetic dye Red 3 on the market, saying that it does not pose a health risk to the general population, despite it being removed from the U.S. food supply by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Canada’s health agency referred to a 2018 safety evaluation conducted by a joint UN and World Health Organization committee, which reviewed studies involving both humans and animals and found no significant safety concerns regarding the use of Red 3 as a food additive, as reported by the Canadian Press.

Meanwhile, the FDA based its decision on two studies showing cancer in lab rats, though it emphasized that the observed effect was due to a hormonal mechanism specific to rats and not applicable to humans. However, U.S. legislation mandates that the FDA cannot authorize food or colour additives that have been found to cause cancer in humans or animals, explains the decision.

While Health Canada maintains that the health of Canadians is its top priority, it also emphasizes that it will take action if new scientific evidence reveals a risk to human health.

According to evidence-based science, a 2022 review of available literature showed a strong association between food dye exposure and behavioural changes — like hyperactivity and attention issues — in children.

“Taken together, the scientific literature supports an effect of synthetic food dye exposures on neurobehavior in children at environmentally relevant exposure levels,” it said, concluding that “the neurobehavioral effects of synthetic food dyes in children should be acknowledged and steps taken to reduce exposure to these dyes in potentially susceptible children.”

The science isn’t settled — arguably it never is — but it’s certainly something parents could stand to pay more attention to, especially with estimates that five to 15% of school-aged children have disruptive behaviour problems.

But here’s some good news in the food space as the United States shifts into an empowered health mindset — the Rolling Hills restaurant in North Dakota is bucking the trend of using harmful seed oils. They're swapping them out for good and switching to old-fashioned tallow — yes, beef fat — a decision that aligns with the growing push for real, natural ingredients.

And it doesn’t stop there. You may remember the Wisconsin ice cream maker who removed all artificial colouring from their small-batch ice creams last year.

Imagine a larger-scale shift to natural ingredients, where treats are still enjoyable but without harmful, synthetic, and entirely unnecessary chemicals.

Will businesses that prioritize health and transparency over industry profit gain momentum in Canada? If smaller companies can make the change, why can’t the bigger players?

It’s time to question the choices being made at the top and ask: Shouldn’t health agencies prioritize well-being over industry profits?