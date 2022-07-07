Health Canada seeking to hire someone to promote Clean Air Day

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Do you even remember what clean air is, after two years of smelling your own breath through a damp piece of fabric covering your face, thanks to all that Health Canada masking advice

According to a posting on the federal government's tenders and contracts website, you need someone to help you remember that pollution is bad for you and nature.

Thanks, tips:

The primary goal for Clean Air Day (CAD) is to increase public and stakeholder engagement on the issues around air pollution and the effects on health and the environment. This will be done by delivering on a national bilingual outreach strategy through social media and the web to raise the profile on Clean Air Day across the country. To achieve this, the Contractor will work with the Water and Air Quality Bureau (WAQB) at Health Canada to develop a national bilingual outreach strategy that will engage the public, key stakeholders and take the lead on bilingual content creation around the issues of air pollution and its subsequent effects on health and the environment.

If you think you're the right person for this useless but likely well-paid job, you have until August 4, 2022 to apply.