Health minister encourages heart check-ups after tragic deaths
Sudden deaths of Rod Marsh, Shane Warne, Kimberley Kitching trigger Australia's Federal Health Minister to issue warning
Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has encouraged people over the age of 50 to go out and get their hearts checked after the deaths of Shane Warne and Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching – both 52 – last week. Rod Marsh, a former Test cricketer, also died recently on March 4 from a heart attack, aged 74.
“It is a tragic reminder of the risks that people face in their 50s. And it is important to have our heart checked,” said the Health Minister.
“There was no person in the Parliament with a better sense of humour, or who laughed more. A great loss to the Parliament, to the nation, but above all else, to her husband Andrew and her broader family and friends,” added Hunt.
Ms Kitching had been feeling unwell on Thursday and pulled her car over to the side of the road before experiencing a fatal heart attack.
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died while on holiday in Thailand after completing a ‘health kick’ diet. He will receive a State Funeral on March 30 in Melbourne.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, coronary heart disease remains the leading cause of death in Australia for both men and women. In late 2021, Greg Hunt promised $90 million to ‘accelerate Australian-led genomics and cardiovascular research’ – opening two medical research grants. The Medical Research Future Fund has made available a $56 million Genomics Health Futures Mission and a $34 million Cardiovascular Health Mission.
“Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of premature death, disability, and avoidable hospital admissions, costing more than $10.4 billion each year in direct health care costs. The Cardiovascular Health Mission will help mobilise research, encouraging collaboration and enabling translation of research findings into clinical practice. Both of these research grants will accelerate Australia-led research and help improve the lives of all Australians,” said Greg Hunt.
