Health Minister ok'd relabelling substandard Chinese-made PPE meant for Canadians

Internal notes taken contemporaneously by Public Health Agency staff about a July 3, 2020 call detail numerous issues raised relating to Minister Hajdu's dealings with Chinese supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

At one point, PHAC — which operates under Health Canada — was importing so much Chinese-manufactured PPE that there were now “warehousing challenges.”

Some of the Chinese-made masks were imported with inserts written in Simplified Chinese and placed there by manufacturers which read “not for medical use”, but the Health Minister approved the addition of English labelling “confirming quality” before shipping them to their final destinations.

Included in the relabelling were 10,000 boxes of N95 masks:

Products sourced from China come with inserts in the packaging stating in Simplified Chinese “not for medical use”. As approved by the Minister of Health, to maintain the integrity of the packaging, the inserts are not being removed; however, PHAC is labelling the outer shipping boxes confirming quality. For example, for the recent shipments of NIOSH-approved N95 respirators, there are ~10,000 boxes that require this labelling before distribution to PTs.

In March 2020, the Canadian government sent 16 tonnes of PPE to China as pandemic relief, leaving the Canadian stockpile depleted. One million masks purchased by Canada from China in April 2020 failed to meet and were not sent to provinces.

