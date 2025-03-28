Heckler calls out Carney for ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Earlier this year, images surfaced showing now-Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside Ghislane Maxwell, the convicted child sex trafficker dubbed the “right hand” of deceased fellow convicted trafficker, disgraced billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on an incident involving a heckler who crashed a Carney campaign event, yelling “how many kids did you molest with Jeffrey Epstein?” at the prime minister while he spoke.

Carney's reaction was “weird,” Sheila said, noting “he laughs” when turning around to see where the comment came from. “If someone accused me of doing that to a child, I would be indignant.”

“He's looking around to gauge the reaction of the crowd, like 'oh no did everybody just hear that,'” opined Tamara, “because there's some questions there when you have all of these photos.”

Canadians are left speculating about the Maxwell/Epstein-Carney connection, added Sheila, “because the media won't ask the question about these very valid pictures.”

“The longer this [campaign] goes on, the worse he's going to get, the testier he's going to get, and I'm here for it,” she said, recalling Carney's recent hostility towards even mainstream reporters.

Votes will be counted just over a month away on April 28.