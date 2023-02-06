Help injured veteran Christine Gauthier get her stair lift by shaming the VAC into doing its job.
Christine Gauthier needs a stair lift in her home. However, Veterans Affairs Canada has delayed the installation of the vital mobility aid for five years.
Do you know the story of Christine Gauthier? She's a Canadian army veteran who served with distinction before she was injured in a training accident many years ago. Her injury to her back degenerated to the point where she needed to be in a wheelchair.
In spite of her mobility challenges, Christine went on to be a Paralympian and compete in the Invictus games, becoming a triple gold medalist.
Congrats to Canada's Christine Gauthier a triple gold medallist at Invictus Games. Featured in Orlando Sentinel! https://t.co/N6p3ggr90n— Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) May 10, 2016
As an injured veteran in a wheelchair, Christine needs a stair lift in her home. However, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has delayed the installation of the vital mobility aid for five years, forcing Christine to wiggle up and down the stairs of her home on her stomach, stripping her of her dignity.
Instead of offering services or help that will make them well, this Liberal government is offering Canadian veterans assisted suicide.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 19, 2022
We should not be a country that abandons our heroes. pic.twitter.com/Q5KblUTW44
Worse still, when Christine called veterans affairs caseworkers to find out the status of her lift, she was instead offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) from an angel of death bureaucrat on the other end of the line.
Christine Gauthier testified before Canada’s House of Commons veterans committee last week that she was shocked when she was offered assisted suicide as a solution to her suffering... https://t.co/ZOspcvIgtn— National Catholic Register (@NCRegister) December 6, 2022
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay has called Christine's story of an offer to die instead of help a "dangerous" lie.
This is incredibly false and harmful misinformation. Veterans Affairs Canada does not offer medical assistance in dying to Veterans, never has and never will. https://t.co/sZw3B5IUUb— Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) December 20, 2022
MacAulay and his staff have one real job: to meet their sacred obligation to Canada's veterans to help them live their lives to the fullest. This is the promise we, as a nation, make to those who volunteer to die in service of our shared values.
Can you help me make sure MacAulay does what we pay him and his staff to do? It's time for the delays to end. Christine needs a chair lift, and she needs it now. In fact, she needed it five years ago. Enough is enough.
Christine should not suffer another day at the hands of a failed bureaucracy that ironically exists only to help her.
Go to HelpChristine.com to sign a petition that will land on Minister MacAulay's desk demanding he ends the delays and get Christine the lift she needs today. At that same website, you'll find a concise, pre-written email directly to the minister so you can make your concerns known in writing.
Canadians care and value veterans like Christine even if the government doesn't seem to.
Send a message at HelpChristine.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
Contact Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay
Contact Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay so you can make your concerns known in writing.
