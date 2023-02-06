By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Help Christine Help injured veteran Christine Gauthier get her stair lift by shaming the VAC into doing its job. 131 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By Sheila Gunn Reid Contact Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay Contact Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay so you can make your concerns known in writing. Send an email E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+

Do you know the story of Christine Gauthier? She's a Canadian army veteran who served with distinction before she was injured in a training accident many years ago. Her injury to her back degenerated to the point where she needed to be in a wheelchair.

In spite of her mobility challenges, Christine went on to be a Paralympian and compete in the Invictus games, becoming a triple gold medalist.

Congrats to Canada's Christine Gauthier a triple gold medallist at Invictus Games. Featured in Orlando Sentinel! https://t.co/N6p3ggr90n — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) May 10, 2016

As an injured veteran in a wheelchair, Christine needs a stair lift in her home. However, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has delayed the installation of the vital mobility aid for five years, forcing Christine to wiggle up and down the stairs of her home on her stomach, stripping her of her dignity.

Instead of offering services or help that will make them well, this Liberal government is offering Canadian veterans assisted suicide.



We should not be a country that abandons our heroes. pic.twitter.com/Q5KblUTW44 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 19, 2022

Worse still, when Christine called veterans affairs caseworkers to find out the status of her lift, she was instead offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) from an angel of death bureaucrat on the other end of the line.

Christine Gauthier testified before Canada’s House of Commons veterans committee last week that she was shocked when she was offered assisted suicide as a solution to her suffering... https://t.co/ZOspcvIgtn — National Catholic Register (@NCRegister) December 6, 2022

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay has called Christine's story of an offer to die instead of help a "dangerous" lie.

This is incredibly false and harmful misinformation. Veterans Affairs Canada does not offer medical assistance in dying to Veterans, never has and never will. https://t.co/sZw3B5IUUb — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) December 20, 2022

MacAulay and his staff have one real job: to meet their sacred obligation to Canada's veterans to help them live their lives to the fullest. This is the promise we, as a nation, make to those who volunteer to die in service of our shared values.

Can you help me make sure MacAulay does what we pay him and his staff to do? It's time for the delays to end. Christine needs a chair lift, and she needs it now. In fact, she needed it five years ago. Enough is enough.

Christine should not suffer another day at the hands of a failed bureaucracy that ironically exists only to help her.

Go to HelpChristine.com to sign a petition that will land on Minister MacAulay's desk demanding he ends the delays and get Christine the lift she needs today. At that same website, you'll find a concise, pre-written email directly to the minister so you can make your concerns known in writing.

Canadians care and value veterans like Christine even if the government doesn't seem to.

Send a message at HelpChristine.com.