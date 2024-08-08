Here’s what Vancouver Pride Parade attendees think about radical gender ideology

E-transfer (Canada):

This past weekend, I covered Vancouver’s 46th annual Pride Parade to ask attendees their thoughts on some of the most controversial matters being normalized in society today under the banner of diversity, equity, and inclusion.





School districts were out in full force at Vancouver’s sex Pride Parade today.



Do you think they celebrated Canada Day just as hard?



More to come at: https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/xSEPPnr307 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 5, 2024

Despite the large parade being cut short by anti-Israel protesters who formed a blockade against the event, tens of thousands of attendees were still able to see approximately three hours worth of the parade.

Among the flamboyant floats that made it to the finish line were those operated by school districts across the Lower Mainland, who took no issue with marching in a “family-friendly” parade featuring a nearly naked men’s kink group called the Vancouver Men in Leather.

In addition to capturing what the so-called “family-friendly” event was like, I interviewed several parade-goers to get their opinions on sexually explicit books approved in our schools due to Western Canada’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, SOGI 123.

Geesh!



I don’t think I’m liked very much by the Vancouver Men in Leather .



Glad I had bodyguards with me.



Wouldn’t have wanted to have caught a whipping at Vancouver’s “family friendly” Pride Parade today.



You can help cover our security costs at https://t.co/becQLldpZB pic.twitter.com/uBPyblCt0I — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 5, 2024

I also sought their opinions on medically transitioning gender-confused children and allowing biological males to compete in female sports.