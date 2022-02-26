'Heroes of Ukraine' honoured after deadly Russian warship strike

13 heroes of Ukraine awarded: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that he is awarding the “Hero of Ukraine” title to 13 Ukrainian soldiers who died on Thursday defending an island against a Russian military warship.

According to a purported audio exchange, which went viral on social media, soldiers on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, refused to surrender to a Russian warship that had its sights targeted at their outpost.

“This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed,” a Russian officer purportedly said, to which a Ukrainian soldier replied, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” following a brief deliberation with other soldiers. “On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically,” Zelensky said, Business Insider reported. “But [they] did not give up.” “May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever,” he added. “Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, is 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and less than one-tenth of a square mile in area,” The New York Times reported. “The island grew in importance for Ukraine’s maritime territorial claims after nearby Crimea was seized by Russia in 2014.”

Ukrainian post at Snake Island in the Black Sea told Russian warship to "go fuck yourself" after being told to surrender. The 13 service members were killed pic.twitter.com/2FuKHc04D3 — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

The purported attack on the island came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Zelensky lamented the lack of support for Ukraine from the “world’s most powerful forces,” whom he accused of “watching from afar” despite their promises to aid the country against Russia.