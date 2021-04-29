HIDDEN CAMERA: What my haters say when they don't know I'm filming
Last week I was doing a piece to camera in Melbourne to promote our new "socialist distancing" T-shirt when a hater kept ruining the shot.
I approached the man to have a friendly chat, but he ran away.
However, after a long Anzac Day in the pub, I bumped into the hater again. This time, armed with a hidden camera.
WATCH & SHARE what happened next.
Spread the Word!
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.