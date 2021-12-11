HIGHLIGHTS: The Conservative Party of Quebec holds its first convention

Recently, the Conservative Party of Quebec held its first convention over Zoom in order to amend their electoral plan for the upcoming 2022 elections. Eric Duhaime, who is the leader of the party, decided to opt for a virtual conference, in order to not discriminate against his members over their vaccination status.

Claire Samson, Conservative Party representative for Iberville, was also present at the conference. Ms. Samson currently represents a voice at the National Assembly. Moreover, the Conservative Party has, within a year, climbed the ranks and reached more than 38,000 active members.

Only one journalist was present at the in-person event, and that was myself — I focused on biometric identity issues, future inflation and media accreditation.

It should be noted that the Conservative Party of Quebec is the only party that is standing up against the excessive health measures of the Legault government.